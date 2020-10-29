Retail sector sees 15% uptick in hiring in Sept this year: Naukri.com Survey

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
Naukri.com, a job site, assessed the trends in retail hirings, one of the key sectors that was strongly hit by the lockdown restrictions, to analyze its present status.
The report revealed that the sector seems to be bouncing back as it witnessed an uptick in hiring of 15 per cent in September 2020 versus August 2020 even though it is still down by 50 per cent at a Y-O-Y level.
The positive growth can be seen from June onwards, with a slight dip in July’20.
The sector is showing a slow but steady sequential recovery but is still down by 48 per cent in September’20 as compared to the pre-Covid period.
Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include retail store manager, sales/business development manager, merchandiser, among others.
Roles such as logistics manager (100 per cent), interior designer (66 per cent), warehouse assistant (44 per cent) and tech lead (42 per cent) have seen a growth in demand Y-O-Y.
The report further noted that keywords like ‘Logistics’ and ‘Retail Sales Executive’ are up by 247 per cent and 500 per cent in recruiter searches for the sector.
Bengaluru witnessed an uptick of 26 per cent, followed by Delhi (13 per cent) and Mumbai (11 per cent) in retail hirings. These three cities contribute to 50 per cent of the jobs in the sectors.
The report added that companies like DMart, Reliance Industries, Walmart, Café Coffee Day, and TESCO are looking for candidates.
Digital Marketing
The increase in hiring activity comes as the festive season is around the corner when the retail sector generally blooms, especially across the digital platforms.
The Naukri.com report highlighted that digital marketing is amongst the top searched keywords by jobseekers on the Naukri platform, thereby showing high intent for such roles in the sector.
Bengaluru (25 per cent) and Delhi (30 per cent) contribute to 55 per cent of the jobs in the sector followed by Mumbai (10 per cent) and Hyderabad (4 per cent)
For digital marketing companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Lenskart, Big Basket, PayTm, Udaan, Cars24 and UpGrad, are looking for candidates.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
