Retailers Association of India urges FM to step in with relief package for retailers

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With retailers and malls facing various restrictions across States due to the second pandemic wave, Retailers Association of India (RAI) has appealed to the Finance Minister for urgent intervention in order to prevent the sector from slipping into irretrievable financial damage.
Stating that retail businesses are the worst hit, the industry body said that the sector is finding it hard to survive through the immense financial stress and it is imperative that the Government steps in with requisite support.
Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said, “As of now, almost 80 per cent of the retail stores are closed due to various restrictions across States, and the few stores that remain open, do not have footfall. The cash inflow of the industry has come to a standstill, while the fixed operating costs remains intact. With zero revenues, retailers are still expected to pay overheads such as salaries, electricity and rentals. If a timely relief package is not provided by the Government to ease the financial stress, then the industry will find it hard to survive this second wave.”
In a submission to the Ministry of Finance, RAI has recommended that the Government should extend the benefits of ECLGS 3.0 ( Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ) to retail companies also. Stating that the sector has not been announced as the beneficiary in the notification of ECLGS 3.0, RAI has urged the Government to make funds under the scheme available to the retail sector.
“The retail sector represents an investment of ₹2,50,000 crore and almost ₹75,000 crore could turn NPA if urgent measures to ease the working capital challenges are not taken by the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India,” the industry body said adding that the RBI should announce a moratorium on principal and interest of all loans for up to 6 months.
Stating that almost 70 per cent of retailers’ expenses are salaries and lease rents, RAI also asked the government and the RBI to mandate banks to increase the working capital limit for retailers by 30 per cent to help them pay salaries and suppliers.
“To help the industry deal with the higher interest burden, interest rates on all loans to retail industry should be reduced to an effective rate of 6 per cent through suitable mechanisms such as interest subvention schemes,” RAI added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...