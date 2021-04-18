Retailers, MSMEs, daily wagers hit hard by 2nd Covid wave

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Businesses, including malls, retailers and restaurants, are in a disarray as they grapple with restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews in different states and districts, as the country faces the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. But daily wagers, casual workers and MSMEs, which lack deep pockets, have been hit the hardest.
Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls said, “With different rules and restrictions across states, it’s not just becoming difficult to conduct business, but it’s also leading to a lot of ambiguity amongst customers leading to a rapid decline in footfalls and sales.
Frequent night curfews, last minute decisions on weekend closures and complete lockdowns in places like Maharashtra are making sustenance extremely difficult and pose a grave threat to millions of those who are directly and indirectly employed in the retail sector across the country.”
AITUC Delhi general secretary Mukesh Kashyap told BusinessLine that daily-wagers and casual workers suffered due to Delhi’s two-day lockdown. “Most of them did not get wages during the 56-day lockdown. They have lost wages for two days now. For permanent employees, we will have to wait to see if the employers have cut their salaries for these two days,” he added.
RSS-backed organisation for MSMEs, Laghu Udyog Bharati, also fears that the two-day lockdown may be followed by a full lockdown. Laghu Udyog Bharat's National Secretary Sampat Toshniwal said, “This is a beginning. We hope that this would not be stretched further. If this goes for more days, the impact on MSMEs will be much worse that the first lockdown. When production chain breaks, it will have an impact on demand, supply and overall economy of the country,” he added. On the other hand, according to estimates by Shopping Centres Association of India, malls across India, which had recovered close to 90 per cent of their business and 75 per cent of their footfalls, are witnessing a drastic drop due to the local restrictions.
“On an average, during pre-Covid days, the industry was clocking ₹15,000 crore per month and had reached the same during mid of March 2021, but with the local restrictions, almost 50 per cent revenue have been slashed,” it added.
Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said malls will need support from State governments and other authorities on fixed cost components such as property tax and fixed electricity demand charges among others to tide over this crisis.
Meanwhile, retailers, especially in categories that are driven by discretionary spends such as apparel, watches and footwear, are facing major challenges due to various restrictions and subdued consumer sentiment.
Siddharth Bindra, MD, Biba India, said, “We are yet again facing uncertain times. Business has been severely impacted and is down by over 60 per cent and footfalls are down by 80 per cent.”
Retailers are now hoping to re-negotiate rentals with landlords. Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Aero Club, known for brand Woodland said, “Stores attract the maximum footfalls during the weekends and hence weekend lockdowns are crippling for retailers. At the same time, subdued consumer sentiment has also impacted sales.”
Companies are facing different set of challenges based on local restrictions. In Maharashtra, retailers are asking the State government to open up online deliveries for all goods, while in Delhi, restaurant players have raised concerns for not being able to get e-passes for movement of staff and deliveries during the weekend lockdown.
Thomas Fenn, Founder of Delhi-based Mahabelly Restaurant said, “It’s a catch-22 situation. Dine-in is not allowed in Delhi and restaurants’ only source of revenues currently are home deliveries. But most restaurants are either not getting approvals for e-passes or facing high rate of rejections.”
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...