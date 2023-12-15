A report by venture capital firm Elevation Capital says that founders from the Indian start-up ecosystem said their biggest priority areas were profitability and revenue growth. The report surveyed 250+ founders across stages and sectors to decipher what it means to be an entrepreneur in 2023.

The Elevation Founder Pulse 2023 report captured over 20,000 data points on India’s funding landscape, business outlook, operational challenges, recruitment and culture and regulatory environment.

83 per cent of surveyed founders said the right time to start a business in India is now. With India projected to grow to $7-7.5 trillion in GDP by FY 2030/31, the report indicated founders’ excitement about catalysing this shift and creating value for all stakeholders.

18 per cent of founders stated they were already profitable. An additional 58 per cent aspired to achieve profitability in the near to medium term. Founders also sought necessary cost cuts for sustainable profitability by streamlining operations and enhancing fiscal prudence. 38 per cent stated they held back on marketing expenses in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, in 20 per cent of start-ups, engineering and product development expenditures were cut down.

Current landscape

Mridul Arora, Partner of Elevation Capital, said, “The confidence in India’s narrative and strong economic fundamentals has never been stronger. Founders are emerging more resilient and wiser from these challenges, reinforcing positive shifts across funding, talent acquisition, profitability and liquidity events. The current landscape reaffirms our belief that there is no better time to go ‘All In On India’.”

65 per cent of surveyors highlighted revenue growth as their most pressing concern. Upon examination, it was found that 45 per cent of consumer founders are focused on managing burn. 55 per cent of B2B and SaaS founders are solving for longer and more challenging sales cycles.

Work environment trends

50 per cent of the founders advocate for a fully on-site work environment. Of that, 90 per cent were able to execute a smooth transition and only 4.8 per cent supported a fully remote work setup.

Founders are hopeful that the next five years will see all-time highs in terms of IPOs and M&As with 66 per cent expecting more IPOs in the next five years.

