Reverse migration a surprise, but now we have to find the workers job back home: ICEMA President

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Sandeep Singh, President of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA), believes employment opportunities can be created in the infrastructure space for migrant workers who are back home in their villages and towns.
“We have been talking to the Centre to work out a strategy for these people who have returned to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa… why don’t we create employment opportunities over there?” he asks.
Singh, who is also Managing Director of Tata Hitachi, reiterates that this option is not difficult to implement. “There are a host of projects be it roads, irrigation or urban development (projects) like metros, low-cost housing etc,” he elaborates.
Some of these have already been identified under the Centre’s National Infrastructure Pipeline and funds allocated for the next two years.
“The Centre must activate these projects. Once jobs are made available for these skilled migrant workers in their hometowns, it will generate a lot of infrastructure work,” he adds.
Singh insists that manpower availability will not be an issue across different States and kicking off work for their residents, who have migrated back home from cities, is the best bet going forward. He admits that the migrant labour movement caught “all of us by surprise” since construction equipment manufacturers assumed that contractors would be able to retain workers during the lockdown.
“However, the information we are getting is that work efficiency at sites is not more than 25-30 per cent for all construction activities,” he says. Mining, however, was not as badly hit thanks largely to public sector units like Coal India which ensured that workers were taken care of. This was not the case in other segments like housing or roadbuilding where they were not paid on time and suffered greatly.
“The fear factor caused by the Covid-19 outbreak also contributed to the exodus as everyone was keen to get back to the safety of their homes,” says Singh. The added turmoil caused by the unavailability of trains and buses has now ensured that many of them will be in no mood to return to the big cities.
According to the ICEMA President, the going has been clearly difficult for construction equipment manufacturers, a list that includes big brands like JCB, Tata Hitachi, Volvo, Larsen & Toubro and many others. Each of them had to grapple with challenges such as the NBFC liquidity crisis, for instance, which led to resistance in lending both to the construction sector and contractors.
“Despite this, the industry had just started recovering from December 2019 with January and February looking good too,” recalls Singh. The momentum was continuing into March when the national lockdown happened. Even while orders were in place for backhoe loaders excavators or compactors, everything came to an abrupt standstill.
“We supported the Centre’s move to take action at an appropriate time and prepared ourselves for tough times,” he says. While April was a washout, May was not so great either with June gradually showing some positive signs in capacity utilisation across different plants.
While the first quarter of this fiscal has been little to write home about for the construction equipment industry, the rains will come as a dampener in the second quarter. “To that extent, the first half will be very difficult overall for the entire sector,” says Singh.
Things could look up in the second part of the fiscal but, by and large, overall volumes will be half of what was registered in 2019-20. “Last year saw a decline of 25 per cent and this fiscal will see the first half drop by 40-50 per cent,” he adds.
Construction equipment manufacturers are also seeking a year’s extension from the Centre in implementing Bharat Stage IV emission norms. This was scheduled to be in place this October but clearly impossible now because of disruptions both in the supply chain and testing cycles following the lockdown.
Some components had to come from Europe, largely for engines and after-treatment, but that is clearly ruled out at this point in time. “The whole cycle has been disrupted and we have sought a deferment of six months to a year. We are carrying old stocks which need to be liquidated first,” says Singh.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...