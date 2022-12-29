Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said all claims against the company in an antitrust litigation related to a prescription medicine, Revlimid, filed in a US court have been dismissed. Revlimid is indicated in treatment of multiple myeloma.

In November, the Hyderabad-based company had informed that it had been named a defendant along with other companies in the case. The complainant had asserted “claims under federal and state antitrust law and other state laws alleging that defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the United States.”

On December 22 and 27, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the defendants from the case. “All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed,’’ the company informed the exchanges.