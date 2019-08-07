Companies

Revolt Intellicorp rolls out AI-enabled RV 400

Published on August 07, 2019

The country’s first AI-enabled motorcycle Revolt RV 400 was rolled out from Revolt Intellicorp’s Manesar plant on Wednesday. The manufacturing facility in Manesar boasts a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1.

The motorcycle has been developed after two years of intensive research to localise it for Indian conditions and customer preferences without compromising on performance.

Unveiled in June, the AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 km and a top speed of 85 km/hr.

