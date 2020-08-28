Revolt Motors begins EV motorcycle sales in Mumbai

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
Gurugram-based electric vehicle start-up Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd on Friday said it is beginning sales of the Revolt RV400, its electric motorcycle, in Mumbai.
Revolt already had a presence in cities such as Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The bookings in Mumbai will be open from 3 pm on August 30.
The RV400 will now be available in Mumbai with its first hub in Andheri. The Revolt RV400 is available at ₹3,999 per month (for 38 months plus ₹3,999 as one-time booking amount on the website) and the RV300 at ₹2,999 per month (for 36 months plus ₹2,999 as one-time booking amount on the website).
“While the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown affected the delivery timelines for some time, we are now sailing smoothly towards achieving our targets as much as we can, adhering to the norms set by the government on production. We are hoping to achieve some form of normalcy and are working towards taking the next set of orders from our new hub in Mumbai,” said Rahul Sharma, founder, Revolt Intellicorp.
The Revolt RV400 comes with a 3.24 KWH lithium ion battery generating 72V of power, and ensures a top speed of 85 km/hour giving a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge. A CBS braking system (Front Disc – 240 mm/ Rear Disc – 240mm) and an adjustable monoshock are added to ensure a safe ride, said a company statement.
“To address the range anxiety of the customers, the Revolt battery is removable so one can charge the battery at home or office through a 15-Amp charger, or can switch the battery at any of the Revolt Switch Stations in less than 60 seconds. A full battery charge takes 4.5 hours to charge,” the company said.
