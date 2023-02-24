Takes Revolt Motors’ dealership network to 35 across country

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors, India’s largest selling electric motorcycle company, has announced its retail expansion in Indore, Guwahati and Hubli.

The dealership network will now increase to 35 spread across the country.

RattanIndia Enterprises had recently acquired 100 per cent shareholding in Revolt Motors and the company is working towards increasing the dealership network with an aim to open over 70 new stores to meet customer requirements.

Revolt Motors recently re-opened bookings for its flagship model RV400 for Rs 2,499 for deliveries from March.

The Al-enabled new RV400 electric bike offers mobile touch and voice-based capabilities to operate the bike.

