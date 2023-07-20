RFPIO, a Coimbatore, India and US-based response management software, has rebranded itself as ‘Responsive’ as the company has expanded from a mere request for proposal (RFP) automation provider to various use cases within the response management segment.

Started in 2016 by Ganesh Shankar, AJ Sunder and Sankar Lagudu, the company launched tools to automate the RFP process used by companies to participate in tenders. The SaaS platform currently offers AI-enabled tools for use cases ranging from RFPs, RFIs and RFQs to security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires, and ad hoc requests.

Responsive currently has nearly 2,000 customers including 20 per cent of the Fortune 100, and more than 3,00,000 users.

Responsive has nearly 500 employees globally and the company claims that its customers have used the platform for more than $200 billion in revenue opportunities since its inception.

