RHI Magnesita India to invest ₹450 crore to double production capacity

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Refractory maker RHI Magnesita India is planning to invest close to ₹450 crore for brownfield expansion of its existing plants across India over the next two-to-three years. It is also scouting for acquisitions to expand its production capacity in the country.
The company, which is into production and supply of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, currently has three manufacturing units at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) and Cuttack (Odisha).
It has an annual production capacity of around 1.42 lakh tonne across the three units. Plans are afoot to double production capacity to close to close to 2.8 lakh tonne by end of 2023.
According to Stefan Borgas, CEO of RHI Magnesita, the company has recently scaled up the capacity of its Vizag plant by almost 30 per cent at an investment of ₹50 crore.
Also see: Another round of price hike inevitable as raw material costs remain high: Bajaj Electricals
“India is the only real growth market in the refractory industry (globally) at present and it is the most important focus region for us. We have recently scaled up the capacity of our Vizag plant and we are further working on starting production of certain high-end products in the Bhiwadi facility, which are currently imported into India from our European and American facilities. This would lead to import substitution of these products,” Borgas told BusinessLine.
Apart from organic expansion, the company is also looking to acquire one or two companies in the domestic market for expanding capacity.
“We have three-to-four targets (for acquisition) and we are in advanced stages of discussion (with some of them) and we hope something should fructify in the next six-to-twelve months,” Parmod Sagar, MD and CEO, RHI Magnesita India said.
Refractory products are vital in all high-temperature processes in the making of metals, cement, glass and ceramics. The steel industry is one of the biggest consumers of refractory products, accounting for nearly 60-70 per cent of the total production.
The refractory market in India is estimated to be close to ₹10,000 crore.
RHI Magnesita, one of the leading players in the refractories industry globally, holds close to 30-35 per cent market share in most markets it has presence in. However, in India, it currently holds a market share of around 20 per cent. The company is looking to scale up its share in the country over the next two-to-three years.
Also see: Meghmani Organics to invest ₹400 crore for white pigment plant at Dahej
“We have to invest in capacities (expansion) in India to benefit more from the growth in the market as compared to some of our competitors,” he said.
The company recently inaugurated the regional R&D centre in India. It is investing in expanding its capability to develop Indian operations as the R&D and manufacturing hub for the greater region of India, the Middle East and Africa, he added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...