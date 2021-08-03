Rich Products selects TCS for supply chain modernisation

Food products company Rich Products picked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to drive its end-to-end supply chain transformation, enhancing integrated planning and agility, and helping it meet changing customer demands.

TCS will help Rich deploy a cloud-based planning platform to unify a variety of demand and supply data. Using AI/ML-based data analysis and a digital twin foundation, the platform can predict issues, risks, and opportunities. The food company will use these data-driven insights to increase its agility and accuracy in decision making while efficiently addressing business disruptions, transportation management, and changes in consumer demand.

Additionally, TCS will integrate Rich’s current technology landscape and the new platform scalably to ensure end-to-end planning-to-execution visibility and orchestration.