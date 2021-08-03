Companies

Rich Products selects TCS for supply chain modernisation

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 03, 2021

TCS will help Rich deploy a cloud-based planning platform to unify a variety of demand and supply data

Food products company Rich Products picked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to drive its end-to-end supply chain transformation, enhancing integrated planning and agility, and helping it meet changing customer demands.

TCS will help Rich deploy a cloud-based planning platform to unify a variety of demand and supply data. Using AI/ML-based data analysis and a digital twin foundation, the platform can predict issues, risks, and opportunities. The food company will use these data-driven insights to increase its agility and accuracy in decision making while efficiently addressing business disruptions, transportation management, and changes in consumer demand.

Additionally, TCS will integrate Rich’s current technology landscape and the new platform scalably to ensure end-to-end planning-to-execution visibility and orchestration.

Published on August 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

supply chain management
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.