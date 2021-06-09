Richa Arora joins ECube Investment Advisors

ECube Investment Advisors has appointed Richa Arora as Managing Partner and CEO of its ESG Stewardship Services Business.

The Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) platform, launched by a group of former Tata group executives, said that Arora will entrepreneurially drive the new business, including ECube’s strategy and implementation of ESG assessment and engagement.

The target market for ESG Stewardship Services will include foreign and domestic investors with portfolios of companies in India, as well as individual companies seeking to enhance their ESG performance.

“Stewardship entails strategic advice and execution support for ESG performance improvement. ESG investing is the fastest growing asset class across the world today. Funds managing over $100 trillion have already subscribed to the ESG principles outlined by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment,” said a press statement.

ECube Chairman, Mukund Rajan, said “Richa has had a stellar career in the corporate world, and brings deep experience across domains. She has demonstrated very practical business judgment throughout her career and will be a huge asset in steering our stewardship services business.”

Earlier roles

Arora was earlier responsible for the transformation of the Consumer Products Business of Tata Chemicals and later led the packaged foods business in India as President – Packaged Foods at Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

She is widely credited with the growth of the foods business, launching Tata Sampann as the face of the foods business beyond salt, and strengthening the position of Tata Salt. She also served as a director on the Boards of Tata Unistore, the Tata Group’s e-commerce venture, and Tata NourishCo. Previously, Arora ran her own boutique strategy consulting firm, Five by Six Consulting, helping companies grow new and small brands.

Arora is a graduate in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) and has an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. She was a Chevening scholar at the London School of Economics.