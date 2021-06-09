Richa Arora joins ECube Investment Advisors

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
ECube Investment Advisors has appointed Richa Arora as Managing Partner and CEO of its ESG Stewardship Services Business.
The Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) platform, launched by a group of former Tata group executives, said that Arora will entrepreneurially drive the new business, including ECube’s strategy and implementation of ESG assessment and engagement.
The target market for ESG Stewardship Services will include foreign and domestic investors with portfolios of companies in India, as well as individual companies seeking to enhance their ESG performance.
“Stewardship entails strategic advice and execution support for ESG performance improvement. ESG investing is the fastest growing asset class across the world today. Funds managing over $100 trillion have already subscribed to the ESG principles outlined by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment,” said a press statement.
ECube Chairman, Mukund Rajan, said “Richa has had a stellar career in the corporate world, and brings deep experience across domains. She has demonstrated very practical business judgment throughout her career and will be a huge asset in steering our stewardship services business.”
Arora was earlier responsible for the transformation of the Consumer Products Business of Tata Chemicals and later led the packaged foods business in India as President – Packaged Foods at Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
She is widely credited with the growth of the foods business, launching Tata Sampann as the face of the foods business beyond salt, and strengthening the position of Tata Salt. She also served as a director on the Boards of Tata Unistore, the Tata Group’s e-commerce venture, and Tata NourishCo. Previously, Arora ran her own boutique strategy consulting firm, Five by Six Consulting, helping companies grow new and small brands.
Arora is a graduate in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) and has an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. She was a Chevening scholar at the London School of Economics.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...