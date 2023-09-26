Airattix, a first-of-its-kind marketplace providing end-to-end storage and parking solutions, announced its collaboration with inDrive, the California-based online ride-hailing platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone as it empowers inDrive to entrust the storage of its car accessories to Airattix.

Aditya Kale, Founder and CEO of Airattix, said, “At Airattix, we are dedicated to simplifying storage and parking management for both businesses and individuals. With inDrive’s plans to expand to more cities in India, Airattix, specializing in aggregating storage options, offers a straightforward solution for inDrive to locate and reserve these spaces through our website according to their needs”.

Also Read | Storage and parking solutions firm Airattix to expand footprint into Tier II towns, cities

Kale added, “We are confident that our platform will boost inDrive’s operational efficiency, enabling them to concentrate on delivering exceptional transportation solutions to their customers.”

One of the key advantages of this partnership is the convenience it brings to companies like inDrive, enabling them to access a diverse range of storage and parking solutions under one roof, thereby reducing logistical hassles and saving valuable time and resources.

Also Read | inDrive launches Set-Your-Own-Price ride-hailing app in Chennai

Airattix has a proven track record of catering to the needs of taxi aggregation companies and has previously partnered with industry leaders like ORIX and TVS. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Pune, India, the company has seen remarkable growth since its inception. With a presence in approximately 20 cities across India and over 10,000 registered users, Airattix is preparing to expand its services internationally.

The Airattix platform has also partnered with multiple independent self-storage companies in India, making it easier for customers to find and book storage and parking spaces that meet their needs.