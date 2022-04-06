“Right now, the global Polo isn’t making business sense. But I’d say never say never”

The Volkswagen Polo has had an enviable run for the last 12 years, but it faces premature retirement even before it hits the teens. Production of the Polo will end soon, and this European hatch which that has had its sway on both loyal customers and aspiring buyers, will no more be available at VW dealerships. The next generation Polo won’t make it to our shores, at least, not anytime soon. It is too expensive a platform and can’t be priced right for this market. VW wants to focus on its India 2.0 project vehicles– the likes of the Taigun and Virtus, ones that have been built and those that are being planned, on the MQB-AO-IN platform. Yet, as Volkswagen’s Brand Director, Ashish Gupta says, “never say never”, the Polo may just make a comeback at a later date. For now, VW is readying its network to handle the phase out of the Polo. Ashish spoke to the BusinessLine about the transition plans. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about Polo’s performance over the years

Polo made its debut in 2010, and it sold over 300,000 units in India alone and then there were the exports. In terms of market share, even after 12 years of being in the hatch segment, the Polo has continued to hold on to 3-4 per cent of the segment sales. It is a testament to a car that even today it gets bookings of about 3,000 units a month. It has been a little bit disappointing for the customers of the Polo because of its emotional appeal. But we have to move on.

Will the legacy of the Polo brand be missed?

The Polo has built the brand in India. Volkswagen’s recall in India and the acceptance of our new cars is simply put due to the legacy of the Polo. Its focus on safety, design language and driving dynamics came together to deliver that refreshing European design and German build-quality perception. That legacy continues into our new products. Over a period of time we have had to evolve into newer body-styles and the SUV body-style has become popular in India. That’s where the Taigun could be a worthy successor.

However, nothing can replace the Polo. It is a global brand and there is a new generation of Polo that is available globally. When the conditions are right, we would like to explore because the MQB-AO-IN platform is conducive to develop different body styles. So, if the conditions are right, including the prevailing regulations, we will reconsider it. Right now the global Polo isn’t making business sense for us or for the customer since the price point will be high. It has been a hard decision for us to take to retire the Polo. But, I would like to say never say never.

It was both a business and economic decision to not build the Polo on the current MQB-AO-IN platform. Similarly, the global Polo is a bigger car and with the current regulations in India it doesn’t make sense to bring this model. Yet, the Polo’s brand awareness is something that we could leverage when we transform into a new generation of vehicles beyond the MQB as well.

What preparations are being made at dealerships and after-sales network to deal with the phase out?

From after-sales perspective, it is our commitment to continue to provide services and parts to any end of production model for the next ten years at least. That infrastructure is in place and in fact, we built a special production facility at our Pune plant to keep manufacturing body parts for the Polo. And for the other parts there is a global supply chain which will continue too for the next ten years. So, no worries for the customer from the after-sales side; this is fundamental to VW as a brand to ensure that the customer is protected. Our special facility will supply globally too, to markets where the Polo has been exported.

On the used car or DWA (DasWelt Auto), I think that there we have a strong network. The Polo’s appeal is still strong and over the last six months, the resale value of the Polo has increased. And that trend may continue during the next two years. Many of my dealer partners are buying up old Polos from the market because the future demand is clear.

We have tracked the resale value of the Polo from about five years ago and a 4-year-old Polo used to have a resale value of between 52-55 per cent of its original price. The resale value of the Polo today ranges between 62-65 per cent.