RIL-ACRE combine’s resolution plan for Sintex Industries accepted by CoC

The members of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for Sintex Industries Ltd (SIL) have approved the resolution plan submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) jointly with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE).

As per Resolution Plan, it is proposed that existing share capital of the textiles and yarns manufacturer shall be reduced to Zero and the Company will be delisted from the stock exchanges — BSE and NSE, SIL said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

“...The resolution plan submitted by Reliance Industries Limited jointly with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited has been duly approved by the 100 per cent CoC members under Section 30(4) of the (Insolvency and Bankruptcy) Code as the successful resolution plan subject to approval of Hon’ble NCLT Ahmedabad,” according to the filing.

The Interim Resolution Professional is in the process of filing an application in accordance with Section 30(6) of the Code for approval of the said Resolution Plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The claims of 28 financial creditors determined as per regulation 14 of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) regulations, 2016, aggregated to ₹7,719 crore.

Lenders with large exposure to SIL include Punjab National Bank (₹1,563 crore), Bank of Baroda (₹1,169 crore), Union Bank of India (₹700 crore), Bank of India (₹673 crore), Canara Bank (₹560 crore) and Export-Import Bank of India (₹545 crore).

The RIL-ACRE combine’s offer under the resolution plan for SIL was about 3,650 crore, per reports. Going by this offer, financial creditors will have to take a haircut of about 53 per cent.

Per the notes to accounts of SIL’s third quarter (Q3FY22) results, the company is undergoing substantial financial stress and severe liquidity constraints since last Financial Year coupled with changed industrial dynamics, time and cost overrun in completion of its projects, reduction in subsidies and incentive benefits, Covid related disruptions etc.

The company has defaulted in debt obligation of debentures aggregating to ₹500 crore for the period April 2019 to 6th April 2021 (date of admission in CIRP) apart from other credit facilities, it added.

The notes to accounts referred to the company’s inability to meet its obligation in relation to the payment of certain letters of credit which led to devolvement and consequent over utilization of the cash credit facilities availed by the company, delay in payment of certain term loan instalments as well as interest thereof.

The company’s credit rating is “D” (instruments with this rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon) from Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd. for Non-Convertible Debentures. However, Company said it has made provision for interest for the period April,2019 to 31st December, 2021