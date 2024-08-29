Here are the major live updates related to the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.
- August 29, 2024 11:49
Reliance Annual General Meeting Today: Weak O2C pulls down RIL Q1 PAT, retail and Jio bump up revenue
Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17,445 crore in the first quarter of FY25, down 4.5 per cent on year hit by weak refining margins while revenue rose 11.5 per cent to ₹2.6-lakh crore, led by higher oil and product prices and steady growth in its consumer facing segments.
- August 29, 2024 11:47
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Jio leads Indian internet market with 50.4% share; Airtel follows at 30.47%
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) holds the top position with a 50.40 per cent market share of total Internet subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) with 30.47 per cent in FY24, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said.
- August 29, 2024 11:45
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani may spell out roadmap for retail, RJio listing timelines at AGM
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is likely to give some indications or roadmap of a timeline for the listing of the retail and digital subsidiaries of his conglomerate Reliance Industries at its annual general meeting scheduled for August 29.
- August 29, 2024 11:44
Reliance AGM Live Updates: CCI approves $8.5 billion Reliance-Disney media assets merger
The Competition Commission of India has approved a mega $8.5-billion merger deal involving Reliance Industries, Viacom18, and Disney’s media assets in India.
This will lead to the Reliance-Walt Disney combine’s emergence as India’s biggest entertainment player, competing with Netflix, Sony, and Amazon.
