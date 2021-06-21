RIL aims to be carbon neutral firm by 2035: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) intends to be a carbon neutral firm by 2035, for which the conglomerate would have to transform each of its businesses.

“We have no option as a society, as a business, but to really adopt a sustainable business model. It’s a pre-requisite for every business to survive, as we go forward,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Monday.

This would be by transforming RIL’s businesses and integrating it with the future.

Ambani also stressed on the importance of education, and the need to bridge the digital divide, as connectivity and communications are the fundamental rights of every person.

"The digital divide must be bridged, both among nations and within nations. This is because connectivity and communications have become basic needs, and also fundamental rights of every human being on the planet; as basic as food, clothing and shelter," he said.

Speaking on the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambani said it is a “once in a century” humanitarian crisis and the world was not prepared for it.

"The world has suffered, but ultimately what will win is not the virus, but the human spirit," he added.

RIL will be conducting its annual shareholders’ meeting on June 24 virtually.

