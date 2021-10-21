RIL gets shareholders’ nod to appoint Aramco chief as director

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Notwithstanding the concerns raised by some minority investors, Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday that majority of its shareholders have passed the resolution to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the conglomerate’s board.
Earlier, some minority investors had raised conflict of interest against the appointment.
A little over 98 per cent of the total votes polled on the resolution were in favour of Al-Rumayyan’s addition, Reliance said in a statement. The announcement comes a day ahead of RIL’s Q2 results.
This comes after the California State Teachers’ Retirement Fund (CalSTRS), America’s second-largest public pension fund and a minority shareholder in RIL, decided to vote against the induction of Rumayyan based on a recommendation from Glass, Lewis & Co., a proxy advisory research firm based in the US.
Glass, Lewis & Co has cited Rumayyan’s key roles in the operations of Aramco and Public Investment Fund (PIF) to suggest that he does not qualify to be an independent director on RIL’s board
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...