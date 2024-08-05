Reliance Industries has improved its ranking in Fortune’s Global 500 list for 2024 to 86 from 84, maintaining its top position as the highest ranked among Indian corporates. The company has gained 69 places in the last three years from 155 of 2021.

India has nine companies in the Fortune’s Global 500 list this year – five of them from the public sector – IOCL, LIC, ONGC, BPCL and SBI – and four from the private sector.

Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for their respective financial years ended on or before March 31, 2024.

Reliance Industries closed FY24 with a record-high consolidated revenues of ₹10,00,122 crore, up 2.6 per cent year on year, and EBITDA of ₹178,677 crore, up 16.1 per cent, with each of the Oil & Gas, Retail and Digital Services businesses posting healthy growth.

Fortune Vice-President of Research, Scott DeCarlo, said, “The Global 500 is the ultimate scorecard for business success. The aggregate revenue of the Fortune Global 500 in 2023 reached $41 trillion, a record level. That sum represents more than a third of global GDP—a sign of how much economic power is concentrated in these companies.”