RIL pays tribute to India's spirit, releases film

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has released a film paying tribute to India’s resilient spirit in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by releasing a film on social media.

The film was inspired by the theme #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega.

“Led by Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, we at Team Reliance are proud and humbled to support #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega – an array of activities spanning scientific research, testing, hospitals, domestic manufacturing of PPEs, anna seva to caregivers and the needy, and keeping data and food supply chains going for crores of fellow Indians,” an RIL spokesperson said.

Throughout the film, the crew wore PPEs and rigorously practised all social distancing norms. The score for the film was composed by Vishal Mishra, who has also sang the song.

“About 95 per cent of our film was shot afresh and with all approvals from relevant authorities,” the RIL spokesperson said.

LINK TO VIDEO: https://twitter.com/flameoftruth/status/1261313756803432448?s=19