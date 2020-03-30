RIL pledges ₹500 crore to PM CARES Fund

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will donate ₹500 crore to PM CARES Fund in response to the call by the Prime Minister to support the nation’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) onslaught. In addition, RIL has also contributed ₹5 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat governments to support their fights against the Covid-19.

RIL also continues its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the Coronavirus pandemic, RIL said in a statement.

Earlier RIL had set up a dedicated Covid-19 medical centre with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Seven Hills Hospital here for patients who test positive for Covid-19.

READ THE STORY: Reliance sets up dedicated Covid-19 medical centre with BMC