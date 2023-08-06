Reliance Industries has re-invested over ₹1.2 lakh crore back in the group in FY23, a tad higher than the just over ₹1 lakh crore it had reinvested the year before, according to its FY23 annual report.

With a total market capitalisation of close to ₹17 lakh crore (as of Aug 4), the company is enriching not only its shareholders but has also contributed ₹1.8 lakh crore in taxes to the government in FY23, while providing over 2.6 lakh jobs across its businesses. Total value added by the conglomerate—value added being defined by it as value created by its activities—was ₹3.6 lakh crore.

Capex sources and uses

The group is investing massive amounts of money in its digital, retail, and new energy businesses, and a good portion of it is generated internally. According to the company, about 98 per cent of its capex requirements are met through internal resources.

Last fiscal year, the company and its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, tied up $3 billion through a syndicated term loan involving 55 lenders. RJio also tied up a $2.2 billion credit facility from the Swedish Export Credit Agency, the largest cover ever provided by the agency to a private corporate globally, RIL said. This will fund its pan-India 5G rollout.

RIL will be raising more capital going forward to support the growth plans for its existing and new businesses, it added. In FY23, its capex was ₹1.4 lakh crore.

In the retail vertical, the company is expanding its reach through more stores while widening its product range and offerings through acquisitions, which is one of its strategic priorities. It also plans to launch more of its own brands in all sub-categories of the retail ecosystem.

In the telecom sector, the company is focused on completing its pan-India rollout of 5G networks by the end of December, with a committed investment of ₹2 lakh crore. It also intends to use its broadband reach and fibre-to-the-home network to create smart home solutions, while also investing in developing a home-grown 5G stack for higher broadband speeds.

It has also committed to invest ₹75,000 crore in the new green energy business and double that investment to reach its goal of transforming its oil-to-chemicals business into a more sustainable model.