Reliance Industries is ready for the next level of growth led by its new energy business, having consolidated its balance sheet after the previous round of capex, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in the FY24 annual report.

The strategic objective in the next phase of growth is to scale up the new energy and new materials business. “Over the next 12 months, our focus is to bring new energy manufacturing facilities on-stream, operate them efficiently and start developing RE generation projects. Simultaneously, we would develop supply chain locally for self-sufficiency and reduce the reliance on imports,” the company said in the report. It is setting up 100 GW of renewable energy (RE).

It has made significant progress in establishing factories that will be part of its integrated solar PV manufacturing. New Energy will be commissioning its first train of module and cell manufacturing in the current fiscal. Work on RE development has commenced, while it has also set up 50 MWh per capacity pilot line for manufacturing of lithium battery cells.

The gigafactories would be at Jamnagar, while RE development, production of green hydrogen and its derivatives would be at other locations based on availability of suitable land.

Retail

Reliance Retail, with a valuation of over $100 billion, is another major growth driver with a focus on premium and luxury products, which are seeing increased demand. The Indian retail market was set to cross $1.4 trillion by 2027, and the company said it would be introducing more formats and products to meet customer needs and transform the retail landscape through partnerships.

Jio

The plan is to take Jio’s homegrown technologies to the rest of the world, while it is still being deployed across India. “Jio’s ahead-of-the-curve investments in next-generation network and digital technologies would sustain a competitive edge and market-share gains,” it said.

Media

RIL plans to invest ₹11,500 crore into the joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India as part of its growth plan and generate more content.

The conglomerate also owns Network18, with which TV18 and E18 are being merged, combining television and digital assets to create a large integrated media entity.

“We are investing across our businesses to not only position them as the preferred platforms for consumers seeking diverse, high-quality content, but we are also committed to playing the role of innovator and thought leader for the industry,” it said.

Sports would be the key driver of growth in the digital segment, it said.

O2C

The O2C segment contributes almost 60 per cent of RIL’s revenues and here the company plans to use new technologies and “existing assets and streams to maximise conversion of crude to chemicals and materials, with an aim to create a sustainable, holistic, circular materials business.”

It said that polymer demand in India is expected to rise 6-8 per cent in FY25, driven by construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods sectors. Polyester growth was strong, supported by domestic demand resilience.