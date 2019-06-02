RIL resumes lobbying in US; sanctions the focus

Corporate giant Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has resumed lobbying among US lawmakers through a new lobbyist for advocating its position on the “US economic trade sanctions policies”.

RIL had terminated its lobbying activity in US in January 2013 after engaging with US lawmakers for nearly four years for its business activities and other causes through its then registered lobbying firm, Barbour Griffith & Rogers LLC.

According to the new ‘lobbying report’ filings made with the US Senate, RIL has now engaged Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, which filed a ‘lobbying registration’ report on behalf of its client RIL on April 26.

The registration filing has been followed up with the first quarter lobbying report filed by Eversheds Sutherland on behalf of RIL on May 29.

In the filing, the lobbyist has disclosed a total income of $140,000 from RIL for lobbying activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

It has disclosed “US economic sanctions policies” as the specific lobbying issue for the period, while the US Department of State has been mentioned as the department contacted for the purpose.

The exact trigger for RIL to engage in lobbying on this issue could not be immediately ascertained. The US had recently ruled out giving exemption from punitive sanctions to any country buying oil from Iran.