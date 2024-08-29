Reliance Industries said its board would be meeting on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1-for-1.
The company had last issued bonus shares in 2017, and prior to that in 2009, both in the ratio of 1-for-1.
At 2.30 pm the company’s shares were up 1.8 per cent at ₹3,049.90 on the BSE.
Comments
