RIL to form joint venture with BP for retail service station, aviation fuels

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will form a new joint venture with BP. This venture will include a retail service station network and aviation fuel businesses across India.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP, signed agreement hereon Tuesday.

RIL and BP will hold a 51 per stake and 49 per cent stake in the new company respectively.

BP and RIL had entered into their current partnership in 2011 when BP acquired a 30 per cent interest in RIL’s portfolio, which explored the production interests offshore India. This included the KG D6 gas-producing block off the east coast.

Since 2017, the partners have sanctioned three new gas developments in the KG D6 block.

Mukesh Ambani said, “Our robust partnership in developing gas resources in India has now expanded to fuel retailing and aviation fuels. This transformative partnership will deepen our engagement with the consumers in further enhancing the world-class services across the country.”

Bob Dudley said, “India is set to be the world’s largest growth market for energy by the mid-2020s. BP is already a large investor here and we see further attractive, strategic opportunities to support this growth. We are working closely with Reliance to develop India’s gas resources, helping meet the country’s demand for that key fuel.”