Targeting the luxury seeker, Reliance Industries has announced the launch of Jio World Plaza at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, that will retail only the most luxurious and premium brands.

While the Jio Mall nearby already houses premium brands, the Jio Plaza is several notches above that. Housed under Jio World Centre in BKC and covering an area of 7.5 lakh square feet across four levels, the plaza will offer 66 luxury brands, some of which are first-time entrants to the Indian market for the first time.

Among the new entrants are Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, EL&N Cafe and Rimowa. Existing premium brands will showcase their super-premium products at this Plaza, officials said.

Stores that Mumbai will host for the first time include that of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn.

With Jio Mall and now Jio Plaza, RIL has positioned itself in the premium to super-premium segment in the retail sector. The size of the malls and the brands are all ‘large’. The intent is clearly to raise the bar on retail experience in the country.

“Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India, as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, and hence create a unique retail experience,” Isha Ambani, director, RIL, said in the release.

Patrons of the plaza will be treated to services such as personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, taxi-on-call, butler services and baby strollers.

Apart from shopping and gourmet food, the Plaza has a multiplex theatre on the third floor and other entertainment. Sculpture and art work dots the shopping concourse, while the marbled floors and high vaulted ceilings create a sense of space and opulence.

The plaza will be thrown open to the public on November 1.