RIL to raise up to $5 billion in unsecured dollar bonds

Reliance Industries Ltd will raise up to $5 billion in unsecured dollar bonds primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings.

"The Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited was held on January 1, 2022, and proposal for issuance of senior unsecured US$ denominated fixed-rate notes from time to time, for an aggregate amount up to $ 5 billion, in one or more tranches, was approved," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.