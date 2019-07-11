RInfra lenders sign inter-creditor agreement on resolution plan

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s 16 lenders have signed an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) in an effort to resolve its debt. An ICA provides the ground rules for the finalisation and implementation of a resolution plan (RP) for borrowers with credit facilities from more than one lender.
RInfra’s lenders have all signed up to resolve its debt, which is estimated at ₹5,900 crore. The development comes on the back of a June 7 RBI circular on “Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets.” Under the framework, an RP has to be agreed to by 75 per cent of the lenders by value of debt and 60 per cent by number of lenders.
With the ICA, RInfra has achieved a 180-day standstill period. The purpose of the standstill period is to give the senior creditor an exclusive period of time during which it may assess its rights and, if it determines that it will enforce its rights against the collateral, to enforce such rights without interference from the junior creditors.
RInfra shares closed at ₹51, almost 11 per cent up from the previous day’s close on the back of the ICA news.
The company will implement the RP well ahead of the 180-day deadline by monetising assets, a company spokesperson said.
As part of this, it has announced the sale of the Delhi-Agra toll road to Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure III. The deal will close by the end of August.
Further, RInfra plans to lease out its marquee headquarters — Reliance Centre — in suburban Mumbai, and utilise the entire proceeds to pare its debt.
The property, located at Santacruz (East), is a modern building with more than 6.95-lakh sq ft of office space on a 15,514-sq m plot.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...