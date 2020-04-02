RINL extends ₹6.16 cr aid towards PM-CARES fund

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of ₹6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said.
Out of ₹6.16 crore, ₹1.16 crore has already been transferred to the fund, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) chairman and managing director P K Rath said.
“The country is facing a very tough time. We have joined the battle with the government to deal with this problem. Our contribution is Rs 6.16 crore to PM CARES fund for fight Covid-19. ₹1.16 crore has already been transferred,” he said.
He further said that most of the staff is working from home and only necessary operations at the unit are on.
Those on duty have been provided with proper safety equipment and the company’s premises are being sanitized on a regular basis.
Besides, the company is also distributing food packets, hygienic products such as masks, hand sanitizers and other medical facilities to the communities living near the RINL’s facility in Andhra Pradesh, he said.
Visakhapatnam-based RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds, billets of different grade and dimensions.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Continuing with SIPs during downturns helps accumulate more units, yielding higher returns
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...