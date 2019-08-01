Companies

RINL names Deb Mohanty as Director (Commercial)

Visakhapatnam | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Deb Kalyan Mohanty assumed charge as the new Director (Commercial) of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) on Thursday, according to a press release. Prior to the assignment, Mohanty worked as the Executive Director in the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

He holds an M. Tech degree from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, in Materials Science and Technology. He started his career in SAIL as a management trainee (Technical) in 1986. He has worked in various assignments in SAIL starting with Bhilai Steel Plant and as a Branch Manager, Regional Manager and Head of Export Group in Marketing Division during his tenure of 33 years in SAIL.

Published on August 01, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JK Tyre Q1 profit plunge s despite rise in revenue