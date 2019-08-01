RINL names Deb Mohanty as Director (Commercial)

Deb Kalyan Mohanty assumed charge as the new Director (Commercial) of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) on Thursday, according to a press release. Prior to the assignment, Mohanty worked as the Executive Director in the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

He holds an M. Tech degree from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, in Materials Science and Technology. He started his career in SAIL as a management trainee (Technical) in 1986. He has worked in various assignments in SAIL starting with Bhilai Steel Plant and as a Branch Manager, Regional Manager and Head of Export Group in Marketing Division during his tenure of 33 years in SAIL.