Risk thinking emerging as a critical business strategy

Optimise your smartphone for work
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Risk is critical to all entrepreneurial ventures. But there is a need to move from pure compliance-based approach (to risk) to Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), noted speakers at a webinar on the Importance of ERM in Organisations and Careers.
Conducted by India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management – UK (IRM India), a global professional body, the panellists included Shashank Shah, Fellow’17, Harvard University, KBS Manian, Group Chief Risk Officer, Apollo Hospital, Venkatesh S, Head, Risk and Internal Control, Siemens Limited, Carolyn Williams, Director, Corporate Relations, IRM London with Sachin Paranjape, Leader Strategic Risk Practice, India & Corporate Governance Service, Asia Pacific, Deloitte moderating the discussion.
Emphasising the importance of risk intelligence, the moderator Paranjape kick-started the discussion by pointing that it (risk intelligence) would be the key to a risk manager’s role because there are risks associated even with not taking risks. “The CRO (Chief Risk Officer) therefore plays a critical role in helping the CEO develop healthy risk-taking behaviour, and in providing guidance not just on avoiding certain risks, but also on making Risk Informed decisions”.
Conceding that risk is critical to all entrepreneurial ventures, Shah, Fellow ’17, Harvard University said “if you consider the top 100 economies of the world, 70 of them are companies while only 30 are countries - this demonstrates the need to focus on ERM in today’s VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world.
“The key skill for a successful enterprise risk manager would be the ability to see the big picture, connect the dots and reduce the negative impact not only on the profitability of the company but on a larger set of stakeholders including people, society and the environment,” he said.
“Risk managers need to be enablers rather than masters of everything,” said KBS Manian of Apollo Hospitals, before pointing out how CROs would be able to facilitate their leadership team structure their risk management.
More than auditors, they need to be advisors, and must develop collegial relationships across all departments and functions, for greater trust and collaboration in achieving the organization’s objectives, he added.
While stressing the need for organisations to keep reinventing themselves, Carolyn Williams observed that the personnel too, would need to have the ability to understand risk and interpret emerging trends from a risk perspective. The role of a CRO, therefore, is to ensure risk proficiency and management across the organization for better decision making.
The panel also discussed the impact of the changing business environment on start-ups, emphasising the need for entrepreneurs to create better value proposition for their investors.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
In a bid to lower the cost of insurance for vehicle owners, ease the confusion over the myriad of options and ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
₹986 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 97095010001015 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...