RITES net profit drops 30% to ₹105 in Q3

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
RITES, a transport infrastructure consultancy, has registered a profit after tax of ₹105 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, a 30 per cent drop against the ₹150 crore registered in the same time previous fiscal, according to consolidated numbers shared by the company.
The consolidated revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2020-21 decreased 27 per cent to ₹480 crore, compared with ₹663 crore in fiscal 2019-20 as export deliveries were not scheduled during the quarter (which had an approximate impact of ₹90 crore) and due to restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, added the company in a release.
Commenting on the results, Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Ltd, said: “Working towards post-pandemic economic growth, the company has maintained its focus on project execution, sustaining margins, and consolidation of order book.”
There were no export deliveries scheduled for Q3FY21. However, the fourth quarter is expected to see export shipments to Sri Lanka and Mozambique.
The company’s order book stands at ₹6,534 crore as on December 31, 2020, which provides revenue visibility for two to three years, the release said.
Further commenting on the outlook, Mehrotra said: “The emphasis on infrastructure development in the Union Budget 2021-22, the National Rail Plan and the National Infrastructure Pipeline will help drive the growth of the sector, thus providing us opportunities to achieve double-digit growth in FY22 and beyond.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...