RITES Q4 PAT up 2.4 per cent at ₹135 crore

Transport infrastructure consultancy firm RITES’ Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY2020-21.

The public sector unit registered a profit after tax of ₹135 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2021, up 2.4 per cent against the same time last year.

The total revenue was at ₹632 crore for the fourth quarter March 2021, up 6.1 per cent against the same time last year.

Consultancy and leasing remained almost flat and saw revenue reaching towards the pre-Covid levels.

After declaring two interim dividends of ₹120 crore and ₹96 crore for FY21, Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹96 crore for FY21.