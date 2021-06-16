Companies

RITES Q4 PAT up 2.4 per cent at ₹135 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 16, 2021

Total revenue stood at ₹632 crore for the fourth quarter

Transport infrastructure consultancy firm RITES’ Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY2020-21.

The public sector unit registered a profit after tax of ₹135 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2021, up 2.4 per cent against the same time last year.

The total revenue was at ₹632 crore for the fourth quarter March 2021, up 6.1 per cent against the same time last year.

Consultancy and leasing remained almost flat and saw revenue reaching towards the pre-Covid levels.

After declaring two interim dividends of ₹120 crore and ₹96 crore for FY21, Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹96 crore for FY21.

Published on June 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Rites Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.