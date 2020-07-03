RITES renews pact with Coal India for rail infra business

State-owned RITES on Friday said it has renewed its pact with Coal India for project management consultancy services of rail infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.

“RITES Ltd has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Ltd (CIL),” the railway consultancy firm said in a statement.

The MoU has been renewed for five years.

While in the past, the MoU enabled RITES to achieve a fee income of around ₹100 crore per year, the company is expecting an increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline, it added.