Companies

RITES renews pact with Coal India for rail infra business

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

State-owned RITES on Friday said it has renewed its pact with Coal India for project management consultancy services of rail infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.

“RITES Ltd has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Ltd (CIL),” the railway consultancy firm said in a statement.

The MoU has been renewed for five years.

While in the past, the MoU enabled RITES to achieve a fee income of around ₹100 crore per year, the company is expecting an increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline, it added.

Published on July 03, 2020
Coal India Ltd
Rites Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids expects demand to pick up next year