Ritesh Mishra named as new MD for Marks & Spencer India

Ritesh Mishra has been elevated to the role of Managing Director for Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd. He was earlier Head of Operations, and Property for the joint venture company that has exclusive rights to operate Marks & Spencer stores in India.

Mishra is taking over from James Munson, who was leading the India business for the past five years . Munson will now assume the role of M&S International Retail Director in the UK. “Ritesh will continue to steer M&S from the India support office in Gurgaon, Haryana, and report to James Munson,” the statement added.

Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between M&S and Reliance Retail which was formed in 2008 and currently operates 91 stores in the country.

Commitment to India

The company said Mishra’s appointment signifies M&S values that encourage building skills and expertise within the business to nurture future growth and promote internal talent.” It also strengthens the retailer’s commitment to India as a market to innovate and grow locally as one of the largest international retailers, ensuring customer centricity and maintaining its position as a great place to work,” the statement added.

James Munson, M&S International Retail Director, said, “As Ritesh takes over the role of M&S India’s new MD, we couldn’t be better positioned for the future. In his new role, Ritesh will be responsible for leading and accelerating the growth and success of our India operations. With his strong leadership, M&S will continue to remain the consumer-focused retailer that we are, always keeping customers at the heart of everything we do”.

“ I have been entrusted with leading the business I love and have spent 11 years of my career working with. I am confident that we remain on track with our mission of becoming the No. 1 international retailer in the country. With a strong team to lead the way, we will continue to focus on growing our Omni-channel business so that more customers in India can shop with M&S however they choose,” added Mishra.