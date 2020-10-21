RJio indigenously develops, tests 5G RAN using Qualcomm’s technologies

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has indigenously developed a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) using Qualcomm technologies that has achieved over 1 gigabyte (GB) of throughput.

The product has been tested and validated by a Tier-I carrier in the US, RJio President Mathew Oommen said at the Qualcomm 5G Summit.

New generation infrastructure

“As RJio plans to accelerate the transition from the traditional monolithic technology platforms to an Open RAN-centric disaggregated RAN solution, where Artificial Intelligence and cloud infrastructure blockchain and Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality would form the essential building blocks for new generation programmable digital infrastructure,” he added.

RJio, which has an built all-Internet Protocol and all-VOLTE network, has emerged as the largest mobile data consuming network in the world. Further, the Indian telecom operator has also virtualised 4G and 5G core network functions.

“Can be exported”

At RIL’s Annual General Meeting on July 15, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that RJio had developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, which can be also exported to other countries.

On July 13, Jio Platforms had entered into an agreement to raise upto ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 per cent stake. The investment also paved way for technological tie-ups between the companies, especially to support Jio Platforms’ rollout of 5G infrastructure and services in India.

