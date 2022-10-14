The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has asked the States to check the ongoing malpractices by electric two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers.

The Ministry issued an advisory to States on the violation of Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 by electric vehicle (EV) OEMs for sale of low-speed e-two wheelers. It said that many dealers across India are indulging in the sale of battery-operated two wheelers in contravention of the provisions of the CMRV.

These manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher battery capacity models that are plying with top speed of 40-55 km per hour without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification as per norms. These vehicles are tampering with the verification undertaken by the testing agency, the Road Ministry advisory said.

As per the CMVR, 1989 battery-operated two wheelers will not be considered a motor vehicle if it is equipped with an electric motor with 30-minute power of less than 0.25 KW. Besides, the vehicle’s maximum speed is less than 25 km per hour and is fitted with suitable brakes and retro-reflective devices in the front and one reflector at the back. The unladen weight (excluding the battery weight) is not more than 60 kg.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit