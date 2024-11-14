Swiss watchmaker Roamer has launched its timepieces in Bengaluru in partnership with India’s Bizotico Group, a luxury watch distributor.

Bizotico is the official distributor and servicing partner for the Swiss watch manufacturer in India.

With this, it looks to expand its presence in India, according to Christian Frommherz, CEO and owner of Roamer and Jacques du Manoir: “We plan to enter other prominent stores across India, and have an ambitious launch plan for next year,” he said.

The CEO noted, “We look to add 200 points of sales within two years.”

Speaking on the partnership with Bizotico, he said: “Our association with Bizotico in India will ensure that the ‘Mechano’ collection is accessible to the right segment nationwide. We are proud to offer aspirational Indian consumers a timepiece that merges tradition with modernity, and stands as a symbol of timeless elegance.”

Distribution channel

Roamer’s association with Bizotico is expected to help the watchmaker to leverage its distribution channel which includes over 250 retail stores and partners, the company said in a release.

In addition to Bizotico, the Swiss watchmaker has retail partnerships with Helios, Just in Time, and Zimson. Explaining its expansion plans with Titan, Frommherz said: “Currently, we are present in 15 Helios stores, and plans to expand to another 15 by the middle of next year.”

