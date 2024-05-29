DiFACTO Robotics and Automation Private Ltd, a leading robot automation solutions provider, has secured ₹40 crore from Stakeboat Capital in its Series A round.

The company plans to chart a stronger growth path with the fresh capital infusion. Established in 2007 and headquartered in Bengaluru, DiFACTO serves as a player in industrial robotics-based solutions. With three factories in Bengaluru and branches in Pune and Gurgaon, the company operates globally, including a wholly-owned subsidiary in Troy, Michigan, USA.

At present, the company operates across four key segments: welding systems, material handling systems, foundry and machine tending systems, and fluid dispensing systems.

Ajay Gopalswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DiFACTO, said, “This capital will be used to fuel our growth, strengthen our market position, and stand true to our commitment towards innovation. India’s automotive industry is one of the many areas that leverage robotic automation. It is expected to experience a CAGR of 12.7 per cent, reaching $512 billion by 2026. With our established market dominance and track record, we see a strong growth trajectory here.”

DiFACTO said it has delivered over 1,000 projects for 300 customers across 15 countries. Their expertise in designs and execution has benefitted various industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, construction machinery, food and pharma, foundries, energy industries, metal industries, electronics, and home appliances.

