Robots drive Hyundai from humdrum to high tech

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
Hyundai Motor Group has gained a new high-tech best friend. The South Korean conglomerate and its chairman will take control of Boston Dynamics, the venture famed for Spot the robotic dog and other eerily life-like designs. The technology complements Hyundai’s diversification drive, and Boston Dynamics seller SoftBank will keep a stake. That endorses Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung’s ambitious vision to transform his staid autos-to-steel conglomerate.
Friday’s deal will value the robotics pioneer, which Google’s parent Alphabet offloaded to Masayoshi Son’s acquisitive group just three years ago, at $1.1 billion. Financial terms were not disclosed, but SoftBank freely admits that the animatronic canines going for $74,500 each aren’t a cash cow yet. Filings show the unit, which is loss-making overall, made just 50 billion yen ($481 million) in pre-tax profit on over 5 trillion yen of sales in the 12 months to March, implying a razor-thin 1 per cent margin. To compare, Japanese-listed peer Fanuc, known for giant robotic arms used in factories, reported a pre-tax profit margin of nearly 20 per cent over the same period.
ALSO READ: Time to create global industrial champions
SoftBank will hang on to a one-fifth stake, suggesting Son sees potential in the new owners. Spot, made available for commercial sales in June, can be equipped with accessories such as sensors for surveillance and logistics in dangerous environments. The likes of BP, Merck and Ford Motor have already put the biopeds to use. A partnership with Hyundai will offer new opportunities. The automaker, better known for its Hyundai and Kia family cars, has already developed wearable robotics to support manual labourers and the physically disabled, and is working on flying cars too. More know-how could improve existing designs and add new facets.
Hyundai scion Chung will need to navigate carefully. Commercial applications for robotics are still developing, and will require high upfront investments. Regulations are uncertain too, especially concerning technology that has military applications as Boston Dynamics’ designs do.
Even so, Chung is moving in the right direction. He has promised to cut the conglomerate’s reliance on traditional car-making, and wants robotics and air mobility to account for half of its total topline in the future. Spot the dog could prove the right companion down the line.
ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in big push into electric cars
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...