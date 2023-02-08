Amusement park chain Wonderla Holidays Limited has posted double digit revenue growth across units, driven by robust footfall numbers.

The third quarter revenue stood at ₹118 crore compared with ₹72.7 crore during Q3 of FY20. The footfall surpassed the pre-pandemic level and achieved 28 per cent growth compared with Q3 of FY20.

Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, said, “The significant boost in the number of visitors was due to the increase in domestic tourism, walk-in customers, and the revival of student excursion trips. Our success was attributed to a focus on attracting visitors through various segments such as Events, Ride Plus activities, F&B offerings, and efficient operations. We are happy with the overall business performance during the quarter and growth is expected to continue in the coming quarters. The construction of our new park in Bhubaneswar has begun, and the aim is to open it by 2025.”

The company’s PAT in Q3 was ₹38.9 crore against ₹21 crore during Q3 FY20. Footfalls for was 9.2 lakh against 7.2 lakh during Q3 FY20 and its contribution was from both retail and institutional channels.