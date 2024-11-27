The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) has announced Dr Thomas Schinecker, Chief Executive Officer of the Roche Group, as its new President. He will take charge on January 1, 2025.

Dr Schinecker, who was IFPMA Vice-President over the past two years, will be joined by Rob Davis, Chief Executive of MSD (known as Merck & Co, Inc in the United States and Canada), as the newly appointed Vice-President. He will be alongside Dr Sunao Manabe, Executive Chairperson and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, who has extended his existing term as Vice-President, the IFPMA said.

The appointment of IFPMA’s new CEO Leadership Team comes as current President, Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, completes his term.

On his appointment to the global pharma industry trade body, Dr Thomas Schinecker said, “Our industry will stay at the forefront — championing forward-thinking policies, impactful partnerships, and pioneering innovations.”

The outgoing IFPMA President, Dr Albert Bourla, added, “Our industry is in the business of pushing the limits of scientific knowledge, and this organization’s leadership is essential at a time when the need for innovative medicines and vaccines continues to grow.”