Roche gets Emergency Use nod for Antibody Cocktail for mild-to-moderate Covid-19

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Roche India on Wednesday received Emergency User Authorisation (EUA) from regulator - Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) for antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) to be used for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and kids aged 12 years or older in India.
The approval was based on the data filed for the EUA in the United States and the scientific opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the European Union.
The EUA will enable Roche to import the globally manufactured product batches to India. Company will market and distribute these products in India through its strategic partner Cipla Limited.
The antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is seen useful for high-risk patients before their condition worsens.
On March 23 2021, Roche announced that a large phase III global trial (with 4,567 participants) in high-risk non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients (outpatients) met its primary endpoint, showing that Casirivimab and imdevimab significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 70 per cent compared to placebo.
Casirivimab and imdevimab also significantly shortened the duration of symptoms by four days, the company informed in a statement issued on Wednesday. Casirivimab and Imdevimab are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies produced by recombinant DNA technology.
“This is where neutralising antibody cocktails like casirivimab and imdevimab can play a role in the fight against Covid-19 and in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens. We are thankful to the CDSCO for granting an EUA for casirivimab and imdevimab,” said V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director, Roche Pharma India.
“This outpatient treatment for Covid-19 will be complementary to the ongoing vaccination drive and support our fight against the pandemic in India,” he added.
Commenting on the partnership, Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla, said, “We are deeply committed to exploring all possible treatment options and being at the forefront in our fight against Covid-19.”
The drug will be available through leading hospitals and Covid treatment centres, it added. It has to be stored at 2 °C to 8 °C.
The production process for this biologic medicine is very complex and Roche as one of the largest biologics manufacturers in the world was selected by its partner Regeneron to expand worldwide production capacity.
Roche will do everything to ensure an equitable distribution across the globe, however initial local demand may far exceed the supplies the company will be able to provide, the company informed.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.
Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.
Thanks to its specific engineering of two neutralising antibodies which bind to different parts of the virus spike, the Casirivimab and imdevimab cocktail remains efficacious against widest spread variants and reduces the risk of losing its neutralisation potency against new emerging variants.
The company has recommended doses for Casirivimab and Imdevimab. It is approved at a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of each drug) administered by intravenous infusion or subcutaneous route.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...