With an aim to provide innovative data-driven solutions, Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centres of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, which will be the second such centre in India.

The center will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience, and business outcomes.

With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total headcount of 100 by the end of 2022 and has expansion plans.

The announcement was made after Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with V Simpson Emmanuel, MD and CEO, Roche Pharma, on Monday.

“I’m delighted to welcome Roche Pharma to Hyderabad, as they join the long list of marquee global companies, which have chosen Hyderabad to establish their global capability centres. Hyderabad has the best state-supported business ecosystems in the country and offers a unique blend of a highly skilled talent pool, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and best quality of living in the country,’‘ Rama Rao said in a release.

Emmanuel said, “We are developing Data Science and Advanced Analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and will expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps, etc. in the future.’‘

