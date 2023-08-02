Rockwell Industries, a refrigeration and cold chain appliance manufacturer, has opened an experience centre to help consumers and businesses understand the importance and benefits of cold chain and refrigeration technologies.

It also launched a new line of cold chain products, which includes ice cube machines, confectionary showcase coolers, and audio-video merchandising coolers including a new line of electronically commutated appliances.

The 4,000-sq ft Experience Zone also features EC motors (electronically commutated) low-noise, maintenance-free refrigeration systems, which are known for their energy efficiency.

Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Chairman Soma Bharat Kumar formally inaugurated the experience centre.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to explore five realistic sets, including a bakery, a professional kitchen, a bar, an ice-cream parlour, and a supermarket, where they can interact with refrigeration solutions,” Ashok Gupta, Managing Director of Rockwell Industries, said.

“There’s no proper experience facility in the country where people and businesses can have a look at various refrigeration products and take a well-informed decision regarding their purchases,” Bharat Kumar said.

Prateek Gupta, Director of Rockwell Industries, said the centre would help consumers and businesses to touch, feel, and understand a range of products, all under one roof.

The company is planning to open more experience zones in all top cities in the country.

The company has two manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad with an aggregate area of 2 lakh sq ft and an annual production capacity of four lakh units.