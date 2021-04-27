Companies

Roland Bouchara appointed as CEO of Stellantis in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 27, 2021

Roland Bouchara

Partha Datta

Partha Datta to lead R&D operations in India and Asia Pacific for the Dutch automaker

Roland Bouchara, has been appointed as CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroën national sales companies (NSCs), coupled with the Group’s manufacturing operations.

Since 2017, Bouchara has successfully led the Citroën India operations in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand. This included end-to-end execution of the recent launch of the Citroën Brand and its first product in India – the new Citroën C5 Aircross.

Partha Datta, assumes responsibility for Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across the India & Asia Pacific Region. Since 2019, Datta has led FCA India as President and Managing Director, including the successful launch of the new Jeep Compass and locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.

Partha joined FCA in 1999 as an engineer. Over the past twenty years, he has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Partha was also the Director of Technical Centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the Head of Product Engineering in China.

Both Roland and Partha assume their new roles effective immediately.

Published on April 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.