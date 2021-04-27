Roland Bouchara appointed as CEO of Stellantis in India

Roland Bouchara, has been appointed as CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroën national sales companies (NSCs), coupled with the Group’s manufacturing operations.

Since 2017, Bouchara has successfully led the Citroën India operations in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand. This included end-to-end execution of the recent launch of the Citroën Brand and its first product in India – the new Citroën C5 Aircross.

Partha Datta, assumes responsibility for Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across the India & Asia Pacific Region. Since 2019, Datta has led FCA India as President and Managing Director, including the successful launch of the new Jeep Compass and locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.

Partha joined FCA in 1999 as an engineer. Over the past twenty years, he has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Partha was also the Director of Technical Centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the Head of Product Engineering in China.

Both Roland and Partha assume their new roles effective immediately.