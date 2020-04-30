RoomSoom raises funds from Mumbai Network

RoomSoom, a co-living and student housing start-up, has raised undisclosed funding from the Mumbai Angels Network.

The company was founded in 2016 by Nitin Agrawal and Garima Agrawal, and is headquartered in Noida.

Co-founder Nitin Agrawal said, “With these funds, we plan to tap every market, reach every individual, and identify every need. Mumbai Angels not only helped us raise funds seamlessly, but also connected us to its vast network of investors across cities in India.”

Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter and CEO, Mumbai Angels Network, said that RoomSoom specializes in designing co-living accommodations for the youth and makes house hunting easy for bachelors and families.