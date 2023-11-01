Live entertainment platform driven by creators Roposo has announced its launch in Indonesia.

The platform will also expand its presence to other markets now, including the US, Brazil and Japan, in the coming quarters. The platform, operated by ﻿Glance, has over 30 million active users in Indonesia.

In Indonesia, Roposo has been piloting more than 40 live streams daily on Glance over the past five months, with an average daily live show viewership of approximately one million, and nearly two million hours of Roposo content being watched monthly. Over 200 creators have already joined Roposo and the platform is planning to partner with at least 1,000 more in the next three to four quarters.

“Consumers want LIVE experiences that enable them to stay connected to what is most trending and become a part of the biggest conversations around them. As a ‘trends-first’ platform, Roposo does just that, and provides consumers with a place where they come to really feel the vibe of the moment,” said Mansi Jain, Senior Vice-President & GM, Roposo

“Our tech and features bridge the creator-audience gap and enable deep engagement, making the experience of LIVE feel like real life. To give consumers the best trending LIVE content out there, we are partnering with some of the most exceptional creators in the country,” she added.

Partnering creators

For creators, Roposo, provides a safe environment to stand out, build their brand, gain recognition and start monetizing immediately. Additionally, Roposo offers mentorship and grooming for creators – starting from how to present themselves to data driven insights on best performing content, audience preferences, etc. Over 200 creators have already joined Roposo and the platform is planning to partner with at least 1000 more in the next three to four quarters.

“For Roposo, delivering quality content and engaging LIVE experiences that consumers love matters the most. Talented creators can stand out in the crowd and start monetising from Day 1 of their journey with Roposo, regardless of the number of followers they have. This is a major differentiator for creators compared to several other platforms and showcases Roposo’s commitment to helping Indonesia’s creators succeed,” said Dalip Shahri, Director, Indonesia Market Development, Glance.

